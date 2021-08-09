Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BTRS (BTRS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BTRS (NASDAQ: BTRS):

8/4/2021 – BTRS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

8/2/2021 – BTRS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

7/26/2021 – BTRS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

7/22/2021 – BTRS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

7/14/2021 – BTRS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

BTRS opened at $11.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.32. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.40.

Get BTRS Holdings Inc alerts:

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. Research analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at $642,438.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Clare Hart acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $128,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,195 shares in the company, valued at $271,931.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,710,812 shares of company stock worth $43,547,374 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BTRS by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.