Research Analysts Set Expectations for Albireo Pharma, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Albireo Pharma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s FY2025 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALBO. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Shares of ALBO opened at $30.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $575.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.06. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.17.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

