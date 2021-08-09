Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 9th (AMD, BRBR, COLD, DLTR, DRI, DRNA, FDUS, FTSI, GLP, MRTN)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, August 9th:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an inline rating.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.50.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $850.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $700.00.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

