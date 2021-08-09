ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

ResMed (NYSE:RMD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.33.

RMD stock opened at $274.69 on Monday. ResMed has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $277.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 87.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.89.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $307,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,274 shares of company stock worth $8,855,386 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ResMed by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

