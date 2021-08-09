Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Trading 5.9% Higher

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) shares traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 8,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 21,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Resolute Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

