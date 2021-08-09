Retirement Planning Group Buys 12,561 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $14,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,486,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,901,000 after acquiring an additional 566,897 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,437,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,479,000 after purchasing an additional 253,615 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,406,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,955,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,470,000 after purchasing an additional 289,588 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,520,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,963,000 after purchasing an additional 183,388 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,059. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.68. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.97.

