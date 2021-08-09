Retirement Planning Group Buys 5,750 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,127. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.35. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $107.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.