Retirement Planning Group Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.2% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

VBR traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.03. 2,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,399. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.99. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

