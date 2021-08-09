Reviewing Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) & Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Scholar Rock and Athira Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock 0 0 5 0 3.00 Athira Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Scholar Rock presently has a consensus target price of $61.60, suggesting a potential upside of 68.77%. Athira Pharma has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 317.90%. Given Athira Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than Scholar Rock.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scholar Rock and Athira Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock $15.40 million 81.57 -$86.48 million ($2.81) -12.99 Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$19.95 million ($1.67) -6.09

Athira Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scholar Rock. Scholar Rock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athira Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Scholar Rock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Athira Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Scholar Rock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Athira Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Scholar Rock and Athira Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock -643.75% -60.07% -36.34% Athira Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Athira Pharma beats Scholar Rock on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies. It is also developing a pipeline of novel product candidates with potential to transform the lives of patients suffering from a range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, and fibrosis. The company has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover and develop specific inhibitors of transforming growth factor beta activation for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease. The company also develops product candidates, which are in preclinical stage, including ATH-1019/ATH-1020 for neuropsychiatric conditions; and ATH-1018 for peripheral nervous system disorders, such as neuropathy. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

