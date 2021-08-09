Reviewing Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Sema4 alerts:

This table compares Sema4 and The Pennant Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sema4 N/A N/A -$39.91 million N/A N/A The Pennant Group $390.95 million 2.30 $15.74 million $0.77 41.18

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sema4.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sema4 and The Pennant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sema4 0 0 0 0 N/A The Pennant Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

The Pennant Group has a consensus price target of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 61.88%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than Sema4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Sema4 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sema4 and The Pennant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sema4 N/A N/A N/A The Pennant Group 3.39% 22.72% 4.34%

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Sema4 on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated 80 home health and hospice agencies; and 54 senior living communities. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.