Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) CAO Purchases $111,360.00 in Stock

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of REYN traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.24. 295,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,925. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.56. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REYN. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,269,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,573,000 after buying an additional 36,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,021,000 after buying an additional 89,843 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,573,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,751,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after buying an additional 1,152,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,005,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,942,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

