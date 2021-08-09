Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.540-$1.640 EPS.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.63.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.