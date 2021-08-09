Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.540-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.330 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REYN. UBS Group began coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.63.

Shares of REYN opened at $27.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $34.40.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

