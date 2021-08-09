Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €120.00 by Warburg Research

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.38% from the stock’s current price.

RHM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €114.18 ($134.33).

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €84.28 ($99.15) on Monday. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 12 month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 17.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

