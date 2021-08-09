Ritocoin (RITO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $228.00

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded up 47.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. Ritocoin has a market capitalization of $522,643.22 and approximately $228.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ritocoin has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ritocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00044866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00139827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.47 or 0.00145592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,301.91 or 0.99915418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.45 or 0.00769198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ritocoin Coin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,623,991,804 coins and its circulating supply is 1,611,909,842 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org

Ritocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ritocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ritocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

