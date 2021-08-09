Robert V. Vitale Buys 10,300 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Stock

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Chairman Robert V. Vitale purchased 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.18. 777,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.87. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $33.97.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.35%. As a group, analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,001,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRBR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

