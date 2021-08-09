Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 380 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 380 price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 431 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 363.46.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

