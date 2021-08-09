Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rollins by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 142,860 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins stock opened at $38.16 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

