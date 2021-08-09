Roth Capital Boosts Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $135.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price objective upped by analysts at Roth Capital from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.56% from the stock’s current price.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

Shares of ARVN stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $94.04. 5,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.40. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,004.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,806,654. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

