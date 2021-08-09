Roth Capital Cuts Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Price Target to $8.50

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 94.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SVM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 108,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

