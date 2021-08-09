Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 4,083 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 141.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,963 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 39.0% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 963 shares of the software company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 29.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 27,782 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $629.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,087. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $632.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $580.51. The company has a market capitalization of $300.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

