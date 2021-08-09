Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,375 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,277,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,536,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,591,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,413,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 190.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 162,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 106,425 shares during the period.

Shares of RPV stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,177. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.19. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $82.27.

