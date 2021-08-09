Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $10.07 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 221.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 21.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 498,581 shares of company stock valued at $121,096,529 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $250.04. 105,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,460,420. The company has a market capitalization of $231.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $191.72 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

