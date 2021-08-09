Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $4.56 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,670,000 after acquiring an additional 369,456 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after purchasing an additional 586,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,260,221,000 after purchasing an additional 123,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,166,000 after purchasing an additional 121,854 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,929. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.67. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $133.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.