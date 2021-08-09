Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.93. 165,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230,587. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

