Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Ventas by 474.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VTR traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $57.44. 60,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,175. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.39.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

