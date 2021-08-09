Rothschild Investment Corp IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 52,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.19.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $200,141.64. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,229 shares of company stock worth $179,767 and sold 112,471 shares worth $4,919,708. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.