Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned about 0.61% of Compugen worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Compugen by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CGEN remained flat at $$6.85 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 18,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,866. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $468.68 million, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 2.31. Compugen Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

