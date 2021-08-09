Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 516 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $6.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,746.94. The stock had a trading volume of 22,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,469. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,584.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,083 shares of company stock valued at $217,728,794 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,045.10.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

