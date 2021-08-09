Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 5,234 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,283,000 after acquiring an additional 671,918 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063,098 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,251,000 after acquiring an additional 115,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,822,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,714 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,634,579. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.58. The company has a market capitalization of $190.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

