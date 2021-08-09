Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 6,405 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

NYSE NUE traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,187. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 47,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total transaction of $5,003,142.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,792,442.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,488 shares of company stock worth $7,038,803. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

