Royal Bank of Canada Boosts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $425.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.13.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

NYSE FDS traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $363.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,835. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.45. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $691,046.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,061 shares of company stock worth $4,461,049 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 143,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $36,240,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 258.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,895,000 after purchasing an additional 69,857 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,540,000 after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $8,774,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.