Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Price Target to C$17.00

Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MODVF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74. Melcor Developments has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $11.35.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. is a diversified real estate development and asset management company, which develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses. It operates through the following segments: Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, Melcor REIT, and Recreational Properties.

