Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Position Reduced by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,161 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 4.9% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.06% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $80,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RY traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $102.90. 29,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,175. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $67.78 and a 12 month high of $104.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

