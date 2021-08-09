Royal Bank of Canada Raises Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $885.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $830.00 to $885.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $877.32.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $818.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,453. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $845.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 215.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $811.37.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after buying an additional 489,436 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,542,000 after buying an additional 43,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,718,000 after purchasing an additional 48,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 145,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,734,000 after purchasing an additional 305,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.