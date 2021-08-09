Royal Bank of Canada Raises First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target to C$22.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FCXXF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

OTCMKTS FCXXF traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,817. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

