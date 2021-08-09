Royal Bank of Canada Trims Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Target Price to $64.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on shares of Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.80.

Shares of GLPG stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,101. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.31. Galapagos has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $195.74.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,184,000 after purchasing an additional 583,642 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth about $5,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

