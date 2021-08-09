Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,594 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned 0.27% of Royce Value Trust worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RVT. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $12,559,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $4,576,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 584.1% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 204,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 174,292 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 734,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 159,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 375.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 133,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RVT traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $18.62. 2,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,700. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

