RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Achieves Market Cap of $168.23 Million

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000486 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market capitalization of $168.23 million and $3.97 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00045465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.98 or 0.00139359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00146733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,919.12 or 1.00021543 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.41 or 0.00776343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,513,342 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

