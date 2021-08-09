RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Barclays

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been assigned a €57.00 ($67.06) price target by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on RTL Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on RTL Group in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.41 ($62.84).

RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a fifty-two week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

