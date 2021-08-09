Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822,901 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Rush Street Interactive worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 184.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 837,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after acquiring an additional 542,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

RSI opened at $11.08 on Monday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,108.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

