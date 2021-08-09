Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RUSMF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.25 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of RUSMF stock traded down $1.54 on Monday, reaching $27.25. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832. Russel Metals has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $29.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

