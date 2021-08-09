RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Trading Down 1%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €30.40 ($35.76) and last traded at €30.52 ($35.91). Approximately 2,544,451 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €30.84 ($36.28).

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

