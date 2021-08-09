Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.55

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.55 and last traded at $30.13, with a volume of 379737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

