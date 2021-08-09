Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $45,305,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 991,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,890,000 after purchasing an additional 567,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at $23,253,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 541,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,673,000 after purchasing an additional 222,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 64.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 357,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,724,000 after purchasing an additional 139,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $78.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The firm had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

