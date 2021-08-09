Ryo Currency Price Hits $0.0406 on Major Exchanges (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $2,447.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,623.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.98 or 0.06807807 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.64 or 0.01274860 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.64 or 0.00356479 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00126901 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.63 or 0.00584401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.11 or 0.00339979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.47 or 0.00281575 BTC.

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 31,721,464 coins and its circulating supply is 31,604,152 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

