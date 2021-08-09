SAFE2 Market Cap Tops $12.45 Million (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One SAFE2 coin can currently be purchased for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on exchanges. SAFE2 has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SAFE2 has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00044590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00137676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00150833 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,727.78 or 1.00049772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $353.18 or 0.00772744 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars.

