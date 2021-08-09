SafeCoin Price Up 24.6% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 57.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $4,560.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,845.77 or 0.99908280 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00030200 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.27 or 0.01048793 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.57 or 0.00339012 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.02 or 0.00372696 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006698 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00070556 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004480 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

