Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Salem Media Group’s earnings. Salem Media Group posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Salem Media Group will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Salem Media Group.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Salem Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 139,503 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 105,172 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 300.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 52,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SALM traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,849. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $65.29 million, a P/E ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

