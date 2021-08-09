SALT (SALT) One Day Volume Tops $20,407.00

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 9th. One SALT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000603 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $22.24 million and $20,407.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SALT has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00053142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.69 or 0.00829227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00105305 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00039992 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

